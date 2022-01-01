Go
Choptank

Opened in the newly renovated 200-plus-year old Broadway Market, The Choptank is a classic fish & crab house, located in the heart of historic Fells Point.

1641 Aliceanna Street

Popular Items

CHOPTANK WINGS$19.00
DIVER SCALLOPS$37.00
roasted potato hash, broccolini, lemon butter & olive oil
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$29.00
served with shaved lettuce, two pickles, tomato, remoulade, choice of fries or side salad
FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY$19.00
served with shaved lettuce, two pickles, tomato, remoulade, choice of fries or side salad
CAJUN PASTA$29.00
shrimp, crab, sausage, chicken, spiced cream sauce
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
romaine, chili flake parmesan crouton, classic dressing
CREAM OF CRAB - BOWL$15.00
Fresh cream, crab meat, old bay
CREAM OF CRAB - CUP$8.00
Fresh cream, crab meat, old bay
STEAMED MUSSELS$17.00
CRAB CAKE PLATTER
fries, remoulade
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Barcocina

With Executive Chef Marc Dixon, Barcocina features Mexican inspired cuisine with fresh ingredients and original twists meant to share among friends. Barcocina's cocktail list emphasizes fresh squeezed juices for next level freshness and taste. With amazing open air spaces and uninhibited views of the harbor, Barcocina is the premier place to eat, drink and socialize. The glass and aluminum garage door walls open to a panoramic view of the harbor. Each seat, indoor and outdoor, makes the harbor view a part of the Barcocina experience. Open for Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner daily, as well as late night with live DJs on Friday & Saturday nights makes Barcocina the go to place for all your dining and entertainment needs.

Ale Mary's

Come on in and enjoy!

:)

Come on in and enjoy!

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

Come in & enjoy our food and drinks that will make you feel right at home! We have a welcoming and upbeat atmosphere - perfect for family and friends.

