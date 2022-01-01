Go
Cho Thai is a reflection of Chef Jimmy Cho, his roots and journey. Highlighting dishes based on his experiences and classics from his mother, and her cooking in Thailand.

NOODLES

3218 Magazine St • $$

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Roti$6.00
buttery flatbread and red curry
Green Curry$17.00
spicy green curry, jasmine rice, and seasonal vegetables
Pad Thai$17.00
rice noodles, egg, tofu, sweet radishes, peanuts, and bean sprouts
Drunken Noodle$18.00
wide rice noodle, Thai chili, squash, eggplant, and green peppercorns
Cho's Fried Chicken$16.00
crispy shallots and tamarind chili sauce
Fried Rice$15.00
egg, green onions, cucumber, garlic-chili fish sauce
Shrimp Dumplings$17.00
mushroom soy broth and chili crisps
Ka Pao$18.00
Papaya Salad$12.00
Thai chili, dried shrimp, green beans, peanuts, tomatoes
Khao Soi$18.00
egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, crispy shallot
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3218 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
