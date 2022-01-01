Go
Chow Daddy's

Tacos - Burgers - Bar

14 B Executive Park Rd

Popular Items

Chow Daddys Burger$17.00
warm brioche, creamy havarti cheese, baby arugula, garlic aioli, dijon, caramelized onions, shoestring fries
Pork Bun$14.00
warm brioche, house smoked hand pulled pork butt, homemade barbecue sauce, sweet pickles, green slaw, shoestring fries
Fried Chicken Bun$15.00
warm brioche, homemade pimento cheese, sriracha aioli, sweet pickles, green slaw, shoestring fries
Steak Bun$17.00
warm brioche, sliced sirloin, creamy havarti, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, shreddedlettuce, fresh jalapeno, shoestring fries
Kale Salad$12.00
almonds, dried cranberries, roasted brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes,
kale, cabbage, fresh mint, citrus vinaigrette
Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.00
Warm brioche, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, dijon, lettuce, garlic aioli, shoestring fries
Pimento Burger$17.00
warm brioche, homemade pimento cheese, garlic aioli, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, dijon, shoestring fries
American Burger$17.00
warm brioche, garlic aioli, yellow mustard, american cheese, shredded lettuce, homemade dill pickles , shoestring fries
Poke Bowl$19.00
kosher wild caught AA raw tuna,
avocado, basmati rice, fresh mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle
Side Shoestring Fries$4.00
Location

14 B Executive Park Rd

Hilton Head SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
