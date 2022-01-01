Go
Chow Thai

Same dishes, menu, chefs and family as Thai Spice. Please come and enjoy!

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G

Popular Items

Crab Rolls$4.99
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in the shape of a spring roll, deep fried to a golden brown
Spring Rolls$4.99
Cripsy-fried vegetarian rolls made with glass noodles, carrots and cabbage
steamed rice$1.00
Choose Two Specials$11.99
Pad Thai$12.49
Thin rice noodle stir-fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts.
Pad See U$12.49
Wide Rice Noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, carrots, cabbage.w
Drunken Noodle$12.49
Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, onions, basil, bell peppers
Steamed Dumplings$5.99
Ground chicken and shrimp mixed with red onion, celery and noodles, wrapped and steamed to perfection
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.49
Rice stir-fried with egg, onions, raisins, pineapple, topped with cashews
Thai Fried Rice$12.49
Rice stir-fried with egg, onions, peas, diced carrots, tomatoes.
Location

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
