Chow Wok Houston

Chow Wok is a fast casual American Chinese restaurant located in Houston with Curbside, Delivery, Take Out, and Dine In options.
Delivery starts at $2, Minimum Order $15. Discounts don't apply to Combos or Daily Specials. One discount or reward redemption per transaction.

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Popular Items

S15. Curry Shrimp
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
B6. Beef & Broccoli
w/ Broccoli & Carrots
C2. Chicken w/ Green Beans
w/ Green Beans
N2. Chicken Rice Noodle$7.50
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
E5. Chocolate Cheesecake$3.75
C14. Kung Pao Chicken
w/ Celery, Carrots, & Red Bell Pepper. Peanuts on the Side
So6. Spicy Seafood Soup$7.25
Scallops, Shrimp, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only
N3. Beef Rice Noodle$8.25
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
E3. Sesame Balls (4)$3.75
R3. Seafood Ramen$9.25
Ramen Noodles w/ Shrimp, Scallops, & Crab Sticks, Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, & Egg in a Spicy Broth.
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
