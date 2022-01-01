Go
Toast

Chris' at the Docket

Come on in and enjoy!

100 N Tucker Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chris'andwich$11.00
Fried egg with you choice of Canadian bacon, sausage patty, bacon or ham and American cheese on a croissant
Western
green pepper, onion, ham, cheddar cheese
French Toast Plate$14.00
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Fried Rice$14.00
Chicken Club Wrap$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla
Country
Onions, sausage, cheddar cheese & hash browns topped with our sausage gravy
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
Side Hashbrowns$2.89
Build a Breakfast
See full menu

Location

100 N Tucker Blvd

St Louis MO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crack Fox

No reviews yet

Elevated cocktails, entertainment and the spot for the Misfit Toys!

Reign Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mighty Me

No reviews yet

For St Louis By St. Louis
MIGHTY ME is a local outside eatery that literally has no overhead so we bring those savings to you! Thank you for your business ! It is our pleasure to serve you today!

Ukraft

No reviews yet

For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston