Go
Toast

Chris Madrids

Come in and enjoy!

1900 Blanco Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macho Nachos$8.55
Picadillo,Homemade refried beans and cheddar cheese. (12 pcs per order)
Porky's Delight$9.23
bacon slices and melted cheddar cheese with mayo,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and pickles
Tostada Burger$8.09
Mama Madrid's homemade refried beans,chips,onions,melted cheddar cheese.Top it off with our freshly made salsa!
Small Fry$1.85
Macho Cheddar Cheezy$9.94
Melted Cheddar Cheese with mustard,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and pickles
Large Fry$5.08
Regular Fry$3.00
Bean Nachos$7.39
Homemade refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. (12 pcs per order)
Cheese Burger$7.39
Sliced American Cheese,mustard,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and pickles
Cheddar Cheezy$8.09
Melted Cheddar Cheese with mustard,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and pickles
See full menu

Location

1900 Blanco Rd

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mattenga's Pizzeria- Lombrano

No reviews yet

Pick up and Delivery only

Glass And Plate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

No reviews yet

Please note any orders needed within 24 hours must be placed over the phone with a catering manager.

Evolution Restaurant

No reviews yet

EVO, an evolutionary cuisine from Mexico, uses indigenous ingredients from the main gastronomic regions prepared with contemporary methods while respecting tradition. We are taking all safety measures to provide a secure dinning experience. Come try Mexico!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston