Chris NY Sandwich Co

Generous servings made with the freshest bread and quality ingredients

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

395 Delaware Ave • $$

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

395 Delaware Ave

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
