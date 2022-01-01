Chris' Pancake & Dining
Come on in and enjoy!
5980 Southwest Ave
Popular Items
Location
5980 Southwest Ave
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
58HUNDRED
Come in and enjoy!
SOHA Bar and Grill
so•ha (sō hā) n.
1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton
Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with
an insane draftft beer selection and an outside
the box American menu. 3. The room
is decorated with a plethora of large flat
screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with
a fireplace in the center of the dining room
which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra
seating and communal fun times.
Lets Do Lunch Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Nick’s Pub
ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.