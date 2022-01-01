Go
Chris' Pizza Village

Pizza, Subs, Salads, Wings, and more!

3383 HIGHWAY 41-A S

Popular Items

12" Medium Pizza Create your own$10.99
Create your own pizza, your way
Parm Cheese Pkts
10" Small Pizza Create your own$8.99
Create your own pizza, your way
1 Large Pizza 1 Topping$8.99
1 Large 1 topping Pizza $8.99. No substitutioins.
SD Garlic Butter$1.00
16" XL Pizza Create your own$16.49
Create your own pizza, your way
14" Large Pizza Create your own$13.49
Create your own pizza, your way
8 Traditional Wings$10.50
8 juicy oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor
Cheesesticks$7.99
Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter
14" LG Supreme$21.49
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
Location

CLARKSVILLE TN

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
