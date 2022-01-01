Chrissy's Lake Tavern

Greene Eagle Winery

No reviews yet

If you've been searching for class and serenity in a quaint country setting, you've found it!

Good food, good drink, large outdoor deck and a structural craftsmanship seldom seen today.

Reminiscent to taverns of the past. This is the place for you.

You are invited to come and taste fine hand crafted wines, beer and dine in an

18th century style post and beam cape cod structure.

​From the warmth of the fire to the aroma of the building's timbers, to the friendly company all around, this is a destination to unwind, relax, enjoy and take in a little bit of yester year.

​Or as we like to say...

Come as guests, leave as family and...

take a sip back in time!

