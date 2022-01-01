Go
Toast

Christianos Pizza - Green Lake

Come in and enjoy!

530 Wisconsin Highway 23

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$11.95
Medium Cheese$13.75
Large Cheese$15.75
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.95
Large Dad's Special$20.50
Calzone$8.95
Meatball Appetizer$8.95
Side Salad$6.95
Lasagna$13.95
Garlic Bread$5.95
See full menu

Location

530 Wisconsin Highway 23

Green Lake WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goose Blind Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Locals favorite spot for meeting new and longtime friends. A must stop when in Green Lake. 20 Draft Lines, Craft Cocktails, Homemade Pizza, Awesome Burgers and more. Patio and Private banquet room for any private party.

The Public House - Ripon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shepards Drive-In

No reviews yet

A Berlin Area Tradition

The Pie Shack

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston