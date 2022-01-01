Go
Toast

Christianos Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

2400 S Kensington Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

Point Bottle Orange Cream$2.50
Point Bottle Kitty Cocktail$2.50
Dads$14.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushroom and mozzarella cheese
Frozen Pizza :)$10.00
Pizza Dough$3.00
Fresh made pizza dough
Point Bottle Root Beer$2.50
House Salad$8.00
The Classic$13.00
Red sauce, sausage, fresh mushroom, white onion and mozzarella cheese
Seany$10.50
Our classic cheese pizza
Pesto & Pistachio$14.00
Basil pesto base, fresh mozzarella, bacon & pistachios
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2400 S Kensington Dr

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Pot & Grill

No reviews yet

Fox Valley's First Viet-Cajun Seafood Boil. We offer amazing savory and buttery sauces that elevate seafood to another level.

Poplar Hall

No reviews yet

Celebrate!

Houdini's Escape Gastropub

No reviews yet

Appleton's finest gastropub with an extensive elevated pub menu and the Fox Valley's largest beer and liquor selection for any restaurant.

Stone Arch Brewpub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston