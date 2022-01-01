Christiansburg restaurants you'll love
Bull and Bones Christiansburg
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg
|Popular items
|Jumbo Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
|Signature Brisket Sandwich
|$14.49
slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg
|Popular items
|GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE
|$6.49
Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.
|ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$4.99
Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.
Lost In Taste
2675 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg
|Popular items
|StarBird Side
|$10.95
Grilled or crispy chicken topped w/ monterrey jack chz, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a artisan bun.
|Ribeye Sandwich
|$13.95
Sliced ribeye, provolone, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted sub.
|The Earth's Core
|$13.95
Wagu Burger, pepper jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeños, Applewood bacon, avocado, and super nova sauce. Signature Burger*