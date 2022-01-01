Christiansburg restaurants you'll love

Christiansburg restaurants
Christiansburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Christiansburg restaurants

Bull and Bones Christiansburg

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Signature Brisket Sandwich$14.49
slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw
Quesadillas$8.99
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
More about Bull and Bones Christiansburg
Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE$6.49
Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.
ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK$9.99
Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.
GARLIC KNOTS$4.99
Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.
More about Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Lost In Taste

2675 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
StarBird Side$10.95
Grilled or crispy chicken topped w/ monterrey jack chz, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a artisan bun.
Ribeye Sandwich$13.95
Sliced ribeye, provolone, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted sub.
The Earth's Core$13.95
Wagu Burger, pepper jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeños, Applewood bacon, avocado, and super nova sauce. Signature Burger*
More about Lost In Taste
