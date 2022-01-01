Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Christiansburg

Christiansburg restaurants
Christiansburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

Chicken Salad$10.25
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
More about Macado's - Christiansburg
Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg

LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
More about Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

