Nachos in Christiansburg
Christiansburg restaurants that serve nachos
Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg
|Brewhaus Nachos
|$10.99
tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked
chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos,
BBQ sauce
or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3
Macado's - Christiansburg
19 W Main St, Christiansburg
|Irish Nachos
|$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nachos Grande
|$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nachos
|$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.