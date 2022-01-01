Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Christiansburg

Christiansburg restaurants that serve nachos

Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg

Brewhaus Nachos$10.99
tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked
chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos,
BBQ sauce
or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3
More about Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

Irish Nachos$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
More about Macado's - Christiansburg

