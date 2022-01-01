Quesadillas in Christiansburg
Christiansburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
|KIDS Quesadilla
|$6.99
Macado's - Christiansburg
19 W Main St, Christiansburg
|Portobello Quesadilla
|$8.25
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$7.45
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.