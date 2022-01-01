Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Christiansburg

Christiansburg restaurants
Christiansburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Bull and Bones Christiansburg image

 

Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas$8.99
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
KIDS Quesadilla$6.99
More about Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portobello Quesadilla$8.25
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
Bang Bang Quesadilla$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Black Bean Quesadilla$7.45
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.
More about Macado's - Christiansburg

