Salmon in Christiansburg

Christiansburg restaurants
Christiansburg restaurants that serve salmon

Lost In Taste image

 

Lost In Taste

2675 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Salmon$24.95
More about Lost In Taste
Item pic

 

Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON PRIMAVERA$17.99
Zucchini, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, kalamata olives sauteed in our homemade olive oil, white wine garlic sauce topped with an 8 oz freshly grilled salmon
SALMON PICATTA$16.99
8 OZ Salmon filet served with sauteed spinach and pasta with a lemon, garlic caper sauce.
GRILLED SALMON SALAD$14.50
8oz Grilled Salmon served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms, red onion and red peppers. Includes Italian Dressing
More about Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

