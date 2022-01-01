Salmon in Christiansburg
Christiansburg restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Sandro's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg
|SALMON PRIMAVERA
|$17.99
Zucchini, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, kalamata olives sauteed in our homemade olive oil, white wine garlic sauce topped with an 8 oz freshly grilled salmon
|SALMON PICATTA
|$16.99
8 OZ Salmon filet served with sauteed spinach and pasta with a lemon, garlic caper sauce.
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD
|$14.50
8oz Grilled Salmon served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms, red onion and red peppers. Includes Italian Dressing