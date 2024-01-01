Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Granbury
  • /
  • Christina's American Table - 110 North Houston Street
Banner picView gallery

Christina's American Table - 110 North Houston Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

110 North Houston Street

Granbury, TX 76048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

110 North Houston Street, Granbury TX 76048

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fillin' Station
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Crockett St Granbury, TX 76048
View restaurantnext
BOB's Off the Square
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Lambert St Granbury, TX 76048
View restaurantnext
Grounded Coffee 1207 NE Big Bend Trail Suite M
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Northeast Big Bend Trail Glen Rose, TX 76043
View restaurantnext
WhiskyWoods - 101 NE Vine St
orange starNo Reviews
101 NE Vine St Glen Rose, TX 76043
View restaurantnext
Del Norte Tacos - 101 E Hwy 171
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Hwy 171 Godley, TX 76044
View restaurantnext
Los Vaqueros - West - 4899 I20 Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
4899 I20 Frontage Road Willow Park, TX 76087
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Granbury

Ketzler Schnitzel Haus
orange star4.5 • 878
101 E Pearl St Granbury, TX 76048
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Granbury

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Midlothian

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Christina's American Table - 110 North Houston Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston