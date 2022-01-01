Go
Christini's Ristorante Italiano

The Art Of Exceptional Dining

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (3924 reviews)

Popular Items

Insalata Capricciosa$12.50
Baby Greens, Feta Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Risotto Bowl$9.00
Caesar Salad For 4$27.50
Filetto Alla Barolo$52.50
Filet Mignon, Barolo Wine, Wild Mushrooms, Pearl Onions
Fettuccini Alla Christini$12.50
(Gluten Free)
Authentic Fettucine Alfredo
Spaghettini Alla Pomodoro$12.50
San Marzano Tomatoes Flavored With Fine Herbs
Sauteed Mushrooms$9.00
Polpette Di Vitello$14.00
Meatballs, Pomodoro Sauce
Spigola Alla Christini$48.50
Chilean Seabass, Shrimp Risotto, Lobster Tarragon Sauce
Desserts
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd

Orlando FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
