Go
Toast

ChristoMio Coffee Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2523 Quenby St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Local Bacon Side$5.00
3 slices of applewood and cherrywood smoked uncured bacon
Latte$4.00
Volgin's Sourdough$5.00
Served with a side of butter & seasonal jam puree
Yogurt Parfait [NF]$14.00
[GF, NF]
(can be vegan, coconut probiotic yogurt +$4)
Ruthie's local Greek yogurt, house granola, seasonal fruit, honey & bee pollen
Vegan Cinnamon Roll [V]$7.50
Reg Drip$3.00
Avocado Toast$10.00
[V] (Add Egg +$1.50)
Volgin cultured sourdough, sweet potato crisps, verdant greens
Morning Mio Muffin [GF, NS, DF]$4.50
Kid's Hot Chocolate (8oz)$3.25
The Breakfast Tacos$14.00
[GF]
Craft corn tortilla, farm egg, cheddar cheese, potato, bacon & a side of house-made salsa
See full menu

Location

2523 Quenby St.

Houston TX

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simone on Sunset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Foods

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Tinys No. 5

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston