Christopher's Kitchen

Our mission is to serve you only the highest quality, certified organic plant based food. In preparing food, we take an honest approach using techniques and ingredients that maximize real nutritional value for healthful results.
Our passion is providing genuine foods of superior nutritional integrity and delicious taste.
We sincerely appreciate your everyday support of our family owned restaurant.
Thank you,
Your team at Christopher’s Kitchen

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES

4783 PGA Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.6 (2153 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup Gazpacho$6.00
Power Bowl$16.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich$17.00
Macadamia Cheddar$7.95
Pad Thai$18.00
CK Tacos$17.00
Assorted Cheese Plate$19.00
Veggie Sausage Pizza$22.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Fajitas$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4783 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
