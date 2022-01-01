Go
Christopher's Restaurant

American. Homemade. Vegetarian. Vegan. A great selection of food options for everyone. Great Food, Great Service in a clean and safe environment.

2318 E. Dorothy Lane

Popular Items

Salmon Fillet (Dinner)$17.00
Two lightly grilled fresh salmon* fillets from the Faroe Islands served with honey mustard sauce, choice of potato AND choice of vegetable and side salad
Spag W/MB$14.00
Spaghetti topped with home-made marinara, our delicious meat balls and fresh shredded parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread and salad.
Christopher's Burger$12.00
Pot Roast Stew$15.50
A hearty stew with tender chunks of beef and vegetables simmered together. Served with salad and buttermilk biscuits
Prime Rib Dinner TH/FRI/SAT$32.00
14 Oz cut of 26 hour slow roasted prime rib cooked medium rare (more red than pink). No meat temps above pink (or medium rare). Choice of Vegetable. Choice of Potato and salad
Christopher's Burger$12.95
Chicken & Noodles (Dinner)$15.50
Hearty chunks of all natural chicken*, vegetables and homemade noodles, mixed in a heavy broth and served over our real mashed potatoes. Choice of Vegetable and Served with salad and corn bread.
Beef Manhattan (Dinner)$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
Van Creme Brulee$5.00
Location

Kettering OH

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
