Go
Toast

Christos Greek Restaurant

For 33 years this beautiful restaurant, reminiscent of an island seaside taverna, has served authentic Greek food to the Twin Cities community. Offerings include a wide array of appetizers to share, fantastic soups, tasty sandwiches, and dazzling daily specials such as fresh seafood, roasted lamb, and delicious vegan and vegetarian options.

FRENCH FRIES

2632 Nicollet Avenue South • $$

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Village Salad$7.35
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, capers, feta
Gyros Fold$9.35
Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki in a pita fold
Hot Sampler$14.45
Loukaniko, Koupepia and Gyros with Tzatziki
Spanakopita$9.35
Spinach, feta cheese, dill and scallions baked in phyllo pastry
Hummus$9.25
Purée of garbanzo beans, parsley, sesame paste, garlic, lemon and olive oil
Saganaki$12.95
Melted kasseri cheese flamed tableside with brandy, doused with lemon juice
Dolmathes$9.45
Chilled grape leaves stuffed with herbed rice, parsley and scallions
Sto Phyllo$17.95
Boneless, skinless breast of chicken rolled around a mix of sautéed spinach and leek, feta and kasseri cheeses. Baked in a phyllo pastry wrap. Served with butter-sautéed carrots with dill
Tyropita$18.35
Feta and kasseri cheeses with a hint of mint baked in phyllo pastry
Cherry Pie$5.25
Glazed cherries baked in phyllo with ricotta and cream cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Catering
Takeout

Location

2632 Nicollet Avenue South

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston