Go
A map showing the location of Christos on Alki

Christos on Alki

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2508 Alki Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2508 Alki Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Il Nido

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Moon Burgers

No reviews yet

Mouthwatering Burgers, 12 Beers on Tap with a huge patio and the best view on Alki Beach.

Harry's Beach House

No reviews yet

Farm to table seasonal cuisine served seaside!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Christos on Alki

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston