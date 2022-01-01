Christo's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
126 Gallup Hill Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
126 Gallup Hill Rd
Ledyard CT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Alta Strada Foxwoods
Come in and enjoy!
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
Come in and enjoy!
Mystic Market Foxwoods
Come in and enjoy!
Jealous Monk
Gather your friends, family, and/or co workers ... and enjoy one of the newest pubs in Mystic! And -- while you are there -- join the Monk Club, an exclusive membership opportunity, for specials, new brews, a cool tee-shirt, and your very own Monk mug! Summer 2017 - Large outdoor bier garden & bar.