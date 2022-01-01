Christy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3101 Ponce De Leon Blvd
Location
3101 Ponce De Leon Blvd
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Carrot Express
Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!
Sushi Maki Catering
Sushi Maki Cater
Grazianos Restaurant Coral Gables
Come in and enjoy!
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables
Come in and enjoy!