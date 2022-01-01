Chrysalis Modern Italian

Go
9040 Carothers Pkwy Suite A201

Popular Items

Adult Pasta Alfredo Only$10.00
Our house-made-from-scratch Alfredo sauce served over your choice of pasta noodles.
Add a side of Italian bread from our”sides” menu for only $1.99.
Puttanesca Pasta$18.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and capers atop our house made Marinara sauce, topped with freshly shaved Parmigiana Cheese, garnished with arugula and pickled onion. Served over your choice of pasta noodles.
Add a side of Italian bread from our “sides” menu for only $1.99.
1/2 Foccacia$4.00
Tiramisu$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with amaretto-mascarpone whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Burrata$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella stuffed with mozzarella curds and cream, with a drizzle of aged balsamic, marinated onion and tomato, fig jam and herb infused olive oil.
House Salad$10.00
Fresh arugula with toasted pistachio, pickled grapes, red onion and Pecorino cheese, tossed with our house made Prosecco vinaigrette
Bread For 2$4.00
A Quarter of our Rosemary Focaccia Bread and a Half of our Italian bread, with a side of Garlic Herb Butter and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Quattro Formaggi Flatbread$15.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta and Parmigiana cheeses, layered over our made to order Rosa sauce, topped with fresh basil. Built and baked on our made from scratch artisan flat bread pizza dough.
Ceasar$8.00
Hearts of romaine lettuce, brushed with our special house made Caesar dressing, topped with, gremolata bread crumbs, croutons, pickled onion, Pecorino cheese, and garnished with a Peppadew.
Limoncello Trifle$7.00
Lady fingers soaked in our house made limoncello, layered in our house made pastry cream and drizzled with a Limoncello reduction
9040 Carothers Pkwy Suite A201

Franklin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
