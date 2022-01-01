Go
Chubbies Burgers

Chubbies in Honolulu, HI

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

960, Auahi Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)

Popular Items

Chub Fries$5.89
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
Milkshake$6.29
our classic shake, made with custard soft serve. comes with whipped cream and maraschino cherry
50's Burger$9.49
smashed beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, our signature 50's sauce, housemade potato bun
Mini Fries$2.00
our signature crinkle cut, always cooked crispy. fried in rice bran oil. half size, half price.
Sauce Side
2 oz. side of a housemade sauce
Onion Rings$6.79
handmade with red onion, beer batter, panko breadcrumbs. comes with a side of chipotle mayo.
Ten Gallon$11.79
smashed beef patty, bacon, grilled onion, cheddar, strip sauce (house bbq sauce), housemade potato bun
El Rey$11.79
smashed beef patty, pepper-jack, avocado, panko red onion rings, garlic ranch, housemade potato bun
Veggie Burger$10.49
housemade vegetarian patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, 50's sauce, housemade potato bun
Fries$4.00
our signature crinkle cut, always cooked crispy. fried in rice bran oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

960, Auahi Street

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
