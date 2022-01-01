Go
Chubbys Bar & Grill

Relaxed, friendly atmosphere with great food!!! Daily Food & Drink Specials

111 SE Vine St

Popular Items

Breaded Tenderloin$8.50
8oz cubed pork tenderloin
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls$4.50
Sauced Bone-in Wings$1.75
Chicken Strips$6.00
breaded chicken breast
French Fries$3.00
Chubby Melt$6.50
quarter pound hamburger with 2 pieces of american cheese, 1000 island dressing and grilled onions
Sauced Bone-Less Wings$1.25
Cheese Balls$4.50
Cheese Burger$5.50
quarter pound hamburger with your choice of cheese
Corn Nuggets$4.50
111 SE Vine St

Atlanta IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
