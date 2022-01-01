Chubbys Bar & Grill
Relaxed, friendly atmosphere with great food!!! Daily Food & Drink Specials
111 SE Vine St
Popular Items
Location
111 SE Vine St
Atlanta IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coffee Corner
A Coffee A Day Keeps The Grumpy Away!
Cadillac Jack's
Come on in and enjoy!
Fiesta Ranchera - Market Street
Come in and enjoy!
pizza payaa
Pizza is our love language!