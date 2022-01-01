Go
Toast

CHUBBYS DINER SV

Come in and enjoy!

266 Mount Hermon Road

No reviews yet

Location

266 Mount Hermon Road

Scotts Valley CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Casa Nostra

No reviews yet

Welcome to Casa Nostra
Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston