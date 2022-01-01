Go
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

Local and American style cuisine

75-5591 Palani Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

Char Siu Fried Saimin$14.95
Fried ramen noodles with char siu pork,
onions, celery, and more. A local favorite!
Add shrimp, teri-beef or teri chicken
Kalbi Ribs$19.95
Topped with sesame seeds and green onions
Oxtail Soup$26.95
Oxtail cooked in ginger broth with
cabbage, carrots, onions, and garlic.
Served with white or brown rice.
Chicken Katsu$15.95
Breaded chicken breast deep fried until golden brown. Served regular, cutlet or in Korean sauce
French Fries$7.95
Add garlic, chili, cheese or furikake for $2
Mixed Plate$17.95
Choose any two (2): hamburger steak, chicken katsu, teriyaki chicken, fried shrimp;
premium choices: kalbi ribs, teriyaki beef or Korean chicken
Flame Grilled Cheeseburger
1/4 lb patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Teriyaki Beef$17.95
Marinated grilled beef, topped with sweet teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, & green onions
Traditional Loco Moco$12.95
White or brown rice topped with two (2) eggs, your choice of meat, and covered in
brown gravy. Upgrade to Chef’s char siu fried rice for only $1.95
Korean Chicken$16.95
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in korean sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

75-5591 Palani Rd

Kailua Kona HI

Sunday5:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:30 am
