Chubby's Diner

At Chubby's Diner, we enjoy meeting new customers and love when our regulars come back to see us. We are proud to be a part of the Goldsboro, NC community and to offer great home-style cooking to our customers. Whatever time of day you stop in, Chubby's Diner has great menu options to keep you going. We offer a home style hearty breakfast menu available until 10:30am, finger-licking lunch bites until 2:30pm. Stop in and enjoy our cozy dining room or grab a cup of coffee and a take-out meal for a bite on the go. No matter what you stop in for, our friendly staff looks forward to serving you!

Popular Items

Chubby's Dogs
Chef Salad$10.29
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, bacon bits, hardboiled eggs, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado and a four cheese blend
Sweet Tea$1.99
Chicken Ranch Wrap$7.99
Grilled or fried chicken plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. Wrapped in a sun dried tomato wrap with green leaf lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, bacon cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Wings & Fries$10.99
Chicken Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast (grilled or crispy), red onions, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, hardboiled eggs, tomato with garlic croutons
Kid's Grilled Cheese$4.99
Chubby Heat Burger$11.99
Fresh ground chuck seasoned just right, piled high with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno’s, BBQ sauce with a kick, jalapeno relish, green leaf lettuce and onion straws
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
Seasoned fresh ground chuck smothered in sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a brioche bun
Hamburger Steak$8.99
Fresh ground chuck cooked and seasoned covered in peppers, onions and gravy on a bed of homemade mashed potatoes
See full menu

Location

115 East Walnut Street

Goldsboro NC

Sunday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

