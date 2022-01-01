Chubby’s - New Wilmington
Come in and enjoy!
123 high st
Popular Items
Location
123 high st
New Wilmington PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Independent Taco - Grove City
Order Online Today
Third Eye Pies - Grove City
A Creative Pizza Experience
Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro
Full Service Cafe, Bakery and Bistro. Serving Breakfast Lunch and Dinner
Margarita King Grill & Cantina - Leesburg Grove
Come in and enjoy!