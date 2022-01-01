Go
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

We are a full service casual restaurant that serves Cajun, BBQ & Country inspired dishes. Our lounge offers over craft beers, hand crafted cocktails and a fully stocked bar. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts and in-house party options.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6501 W 79TH STREET • $$

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Dinner$16.39
6 Chicken tenders, breaded, with choice of sauce, 2 sides and then ranch or blue cheese for dipping
BBQ Nachos$13.39
hand-cut tortilla strips, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, BBQ Pulled Pork & Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Mac N' Cheese
Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffins$7.99
four muffins, served warm with honey butter
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
smoked BBQ pork, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.
Cream Chicken Rice
Chicken Wings$9.99
choice of winglets or strips, choice of sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, celery optional
Beef Brisket Dinner$21.99
12-hour smoked beef brisket, choice of BBQ sauce.
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
Breaded boneless breast, garlic smashed potatoes, sage gravy & Cajun Green Beans
Dinner Roll$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6501 W 79TH STREET

Burbank IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
