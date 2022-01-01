Go
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe is a family owned and operated business specializing in BBQ, Cajun and Country cuisine. We also feature our Chateau Orleans Banquet Hall. This elegant banquet hall can hold up to 300 people and makes a great place to hold parties, corporate meetings and weddings! We have a full service bar with 31 beers on tap and over 50 select craft bottles & cans. We offer dine-in, carry out, delivery, catering, on-site cookouts & more!

Rolls & Butter$0.55
The Sampler- 2 Meats$19.99
Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.
NO DISPOSABLES NEEDED
We will not include any napkins, wetnaps, or silverware with your order.
Cream Chicken Rice
Mac N' Cheese
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8025 S Cass Ave

Darien IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
