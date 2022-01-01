Chuck's Trading Post

Go
SALADS • SANDWICHES

1506 W. 36th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)

Popular Items

CHUCK MUFFIN$6.00
English "Everything" English Muffin, Sausage, Muffin, American Cheese, Fried Egg
BETTER WITH CHEDDAR$7.00
Stonemill Bakery sourdough, Grafton cheddar, bacon, fried egg
CORNBREAD$3.00
TURKEY B.A.L.T.$12.00
wheat, turkey, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, cucumber, onions, chipotle mayo
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Shredded adobo chicken or House-made Chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, black bean salsa served with a side of hash
EVEN BETTER WITH CHEDDAR$9.00
Stonemill Bakery sourdough, Grafton cheddar, bacon, arugula, avocado, tomato, fried egg
Iced Coffee$2.25
Cream and Sugar as specified
CHUCKACHEESESTEAK$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
HASH$3.00
SMASHBURGER$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1506 W. 36th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
