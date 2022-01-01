Go
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

We are a Latin Asian style restaurant and bar serving up a good marriage of both cuisines!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso & Fresh Chips$8.50
Fresh chips, cheese, roasted red bell pepper, roasted poblano pepper, & onion
Giant Burrito
Flour tortilla, Sauce, Jasmine rice, Cabbage Mix, Pickled red onion, & Fresh Cilantro
Sweet Potato Tots$6.00
Sweet potato tots dusted with an ancho chili lime sea salt and served with chipotle BBQ ketchup
Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, and Mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of meat for a upcharge 7.50
Soft Corn Tacos
Sauce, Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, & Fresh cilantro
Pho Burrito$12.50
Flour tortilla, rice noodle, bean sprouts, thai basil, green onion, cilantro, serrano, sriracha, hoisin sauce, and pho broth {beef}
Fried Plantains$6.00
Plantains, Chines 5 spice cinnamon sugar, & Caramel drizzle
Flour Tacos
Sauce, Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, Fresh Cilantro
Furikake Fries$7.50
French fries with furikake seasoning & kewpie {japanese mayo}
Rice Bowl
Location

1131 Santa Fe Drive

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

