Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake

Chula Vista Brewery will provide craft beers of great quality and flavor to each patron in a comfortable and inviting setting. We will be a place in which locals and surrounding area residents can gather together and enjoy good company in a relaxed atmosphere. We will promote a place of gathering that is enriching and inviting while committing to being the best neighbor we can be. We look forward to promoting our wonderful community to all whom would be our guests.

871 Showroom Pl Ste#102

Chicken Club Sandwich with Fries$15.00
Chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato Munster cheese on sourdough bread.
Bottle Water 16oz$2.00
Mtn Hawk 4pk$16.99
Chilaquiles (Corn tortillas, refried black beans, pickled onions, cotija, lime cream, salsa Rosa, 2 eggs sunny side up)$15.00
Fountain Pepsi$3.00
Deep Fried Cauliflower (Crispy Cauliflower, celery strips, Ranch Sauce/Buffalo/BBQ Sauce)$12.00
Garlic Fries (Garlic, herbs w/Zesty Aioli & Parmesan)$9.00
Crispy Chicken w/Fries ( Brioche, Juicy Marinated Chicken, Dill Pickles & Garlic Aioli$16.00
Kids Chicken Tenders (2 piece Chicken Tenders w/Fries)$10.00
871 Showroom Pl Ste#102

Chula Vista CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:30 am
