Chula Vista restaurants you'll love

Chula Vista means “Beautiful View” in Spanish and does it ever live up to its name. Home to the U.S. Olympic Training Center and the Chula Vista Marina, there is so much to explore in this piece of paradise. From whale watching to shopping, you can really work up an appetite in this city. Once you start feeling peckish, enjoy the vast selection of cuisines throughout the metro area.

Choose from Italian trattorias, Greek buffets, and authentic Indian and Nepalese fare. Once you exit off the 805 East you’ll be surrounded by bustling downtown and vibrant cuisines. You might even discover a new favorite Chinese restaurant in Chula Vista. There is a dish for every occasion, time restraint, and palate. Just search “food near me” and your next adventure awaits.

If you’re in search of a way to wind down for the evening, there are several local craft breweries to choose from downtown and nearby pizza, farm-to-table fare, and a charming bakery. Invite your friends and spend an evening touring the city of beautiful views or order delivery for a date night in. In Chula Vista, you’ve got unlimited options, so dive right in.

Must-try Chula Vista restaurants

The FoodFather, Co image

 

The FoodFather, Co

294 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.00
Mouthwatering fried pickle spears 4pieces served with ranch
Mula de Asada$6.00
Large Mula consisting of marinated asada, Chihuahua style cheese, white onions, cilantro, salsa
Eastlake Burger$13.00
Brioche Bun, Classic American style 1/2 pound cheese burger served with toppings of lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheddar and zesty aioli. Comes with fries.
More about The FoodFather, Co
Bento & Noodles Eastlake image

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento & Noodles Eastlake

2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista

Avg 3.7 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hataka Tonkotsu$13.49
Broth: Original (portion increased by 33% thanks to your feedback!); Protein: Chashu Pork (3), Soft Boiled Egg;
Toppings: Buttered Corn, Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom, Sesame Seed, Buttered Corn, Fishcake (4)
Spicy Original$15.89
Broth: Spicy (portion increased by 33% thanks to your feedback!); Protein: Chashu Pork (2), Spicy Ground Pork, Soft Boiled Egg;
Toppings: Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Buttered Corn, Fishcake (4)
Bento Original$15.89
Broth: Original (portion increased by 33% thanks to your feedback!);
Protein: Chashu Pork (2), Original Ground Pork, Soft Boiled Egg;
Toppings: Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Buttered Corn, Fishcake (4)
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Octopus Taco$4.75
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled Fish Taco$3.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Santo’s Mexican Eatery image

 

Santo’s Mexican Eatery

2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Pollo Asado Tacos$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
2 Carne Asada Street Tacos$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
Chula Vista Brewery image

 

Chula Vista Brewery

294 3rd Ave, Chula Vista

Avg 5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA$18.99
Mugclub$70.00
4pk Day of Infamy Cream Ale 4.5% abv$16.99
More about Chula Vista Brewery
Groundswell Brewing Company image

 

Groundswell Brewing Company

258 Third Avenue, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" SUPREME PIZZA$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
18" SWEET HEAT PIZZA$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Calabrian Chili, Pickled Garlic, Dried Fig, and Honey
14" SUPREME PIZZA$16.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
More about Groundswell Brewing Company
Novo Brazil image

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Novo Burger$16.00
Homemade burger with cheese, Jalapeño sauce, stout bacon (Corvo Negro), onions, pickles and lettuce
Add Fries or Onion Rings
Chicken Wings - 8 units$16.00
Served with cashew nut.
Choice of Buffalo sauce or Mango beer and tomatillo sauce.
French Fries$10.00
More about Novo Brazil
The Rambler Motel image

 

The Rambler Motel

225 Bay Blvd., Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
Build your own breakfast Sandwich. Fresh-cracked scrambled egg with Boars Head deli meat and cheese of choice in between bread of choice.
Martinelli's Apple Juice$2.25
10 oz. glass bottle
Soda Can$1.50
12 oz. Soda Can
More about The Rambler Motel
Ceviche Craft image

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Clam Chowder.$3.95
A delicious combination of clams, potatoes, corn, and secret spices. Available seasonally for a limited time.
Tuna Chowder.
Not your average Tuna Chowder. Made with potatoes, carrots, celery, fresh ahi tuna & secret herbs and spices, this is truly a showstopper. Pro Tip: top it with onions, cilantro, mayo crema & serrano for a spicy kick.
Large Ceviche Bowl.$16.95
Choose four (4) proteins, one flavor, and select garnishments.
More about Ceviche Craft
The Search Bar image

 

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwestern Cobb Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Egg, Queso Fresco, Onion Strings, BBQ drizzle, and Choice of Salad Dressing
Search Appetizer Platter$18.00
Chicken Tenders - Wings tossed in our own House Search Sauce - Onion Rings - Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks, House Ranch, House Marinara, and BBQ Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich$12.95
All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast, Search Sauce Spread, Provolone Cheese, Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles - served on a Brioche Bun with French Fries
More about The Search Bar
The Balboa South image

 

The Balboa South

290 Third Avenue, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami Burger$12.85
Thin Cut Pastrami, PICKLE, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mustard, All on a Burger
BBQ Bacon Burger$11.85
Grilled Onion, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce
House Salad$7.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions. Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Ranch or House Made Zesty Aioli
More about The Balboa South
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grater Grilled Cheese

2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake image

 

Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake

871 Showroom Pl Ste#102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders (2 piece Chicken Tenders w/Fries)$8.00
Deep Fried Cauliflower (Crispy Cauliflower, celery strips, Ranch Sauce/Buffalo/BBQ Sauce)$9.00
Eastlake Burger w/Fries (Brioche Burger, Munster, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Garlic Aioli$15.00
More about Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake
Dolce cafe/fresh eatery image

 

Dolce cafe/fresh eatery

1283 third avenue, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Divorciados$13.50
Los Chiilaquiles$12.50
Dolce Avocado Toast$12.00
More about Dolce cafe/fresh eatery
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Aguachile de Camaron Verde$20.00
Shrimp marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño peppers.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Banner pic

 

The Vogue Tavern

230 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel SMALL$7.00
Bavarian Style hand twisted pretzel topped with salt and served with side of house made warm beer cheese
Bison Burger$11.00
50% buffalo/50% ground pork patty, smoked gouda cheese, carmelized onions, tomato and garlic aioli
Sausage Sandwich$9.00
Choice of Kielbasa, Bratwurst or Bison Sausage on either a french roll or preztel bun. Add saurkraut or fried peppers&onions
More about The Vogue Tavern
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT image

 

CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy California Roll$7.39
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab;
OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame;
SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Chicken Bowl Large$8.19
Grilled Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.49
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura;
OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame;
SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
El Peladito image

 

El Peladito

2130 Birch Rd Suite 104, CHULA VISTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Peladito
La Central Urban Grille -Beer Garden image

 

La Central Urban Grille -Beer Garden

555 Broadway, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Central Urban Grille -Beer Garden
Banner pic

 

Culichi Town

340 Third Avenue, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Culichi Town
La Baja Sushi image

 

La Baja Sushi

1324 3rd Ave Ste. #7 & #8, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Baja Sushi
El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch image

 

El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch

2015 Birch Road Suite# 2003, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch
Savoie image

 

Savoie Italian Eatery

2015 Birch Rd STE 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Savoie Italian Eatery
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

El Cruce+241

241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco de Pescado Frito$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
Ceviche campechano$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
Ensalada verde$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
More about El Cruce+241
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulpo a las Brasas$25.00
Whole charbroiled octopus with our own zarandeado sauce.
Ceviche Karina's (Tostada)$7.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Carne Asada$23.00
Thin sliced rib eye cooked to perfection and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Las Tres Catrinas

555 BROADWAY, CHULA VISTA

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Las Tres Catrinas
Restaurant banner

 

Thank You Very MOCHI

1210 Third Ave., Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Thank You Very MOCHI
Consumer pic

 

El Tianguis- Otay

1620 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Tianguis- Otay
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image

 

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar

2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Banner pic

 

Cafe 86- Chula Vista

1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Butter Bars$3.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
Upside Down Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
More about Cafe 86- Chula Vista

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Tacos

Ceviche

Tostadas

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Carne Asada

Pretzels

