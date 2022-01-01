Chula Vista restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Chula Vista, California
Chula Vista means “Beautiful View” in Spanish and does it ever live up to its name. Home to the U.S. Olympic Training Center and the Chula Vista Marina, there is so much to explore in this piece of paradise. From whale watching to shopping, you can really work up an appetite in this city. Once you start feeling peckish, enjoy the vast selection of cuisines throughout the metro area.
Choose from Italian trattorias, Greek buffets, and authentic Indian and Nepalese fare. Once you exit off the 805 East you’ll be surrounded by bustling downtown and vibrant cuisines. You might even discover a new favorite Chinese restaurant in Chula Vista. There is a dish for every occasion, time restraint, and palate. Just search “food near me” and your next adventure awaits.
If you’re in search of a way to wind down for the evening, there are several local craft breweries to choose from downtown and nearby pizza, farm-to-table fare, and a charming bakery. Invite your friends and spend an evening touring the city of beautiful views or order delivery for a date night in. In Chula Vista, you’ve got unlimited options, so dive right in.
Chula Vista's top cuisines
Must-try Chula Vista restaurants
The FoodFather, Co
294 Third Ave, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
Mouthwatering fried pickle spears 4pieces served with ranch
|Mula de Asada
|$6.00
Large Mula consisting of marinated asada, Chihuahua style cheese, white onions, cilantro, salsa
|Eastlake Burger
|$13.00
Brioche Bun, Classic American style 1/2 pound cheese burger served with toppings of lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheddar and zesty aioli. Comes with fries.
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Bento & Noodles Eastlake
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Hataka Tonkotsu
|$13.49
Broth: Original (portion increased by 33% thanks to your feedback!); Protein: Chashu Pork (3), Soft Boiled Egg;
Toppings: Buttered Corn, Green Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom, Sesame Seed, Buttered Corn, Fishcake (4)
|Spicy Original
|$15.89
Broth: Spicy (portion increased by 33% thanks to your feedback!); Protein: Chashu Pork (2), Spicy Ground Pork, Soft Boiled Egg;
Toppings: Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Buttered Corn, Fishcake (4)
|Bento Original
|$15.89
Broth: Original (portion increased by 33% thanks to your feedback!);
Protein: Chashu Pork (2), Original Ground Pork, Soft Boiled Egg;
Toppings: Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Buttered Corn, Fishcake (4)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Octopus Taco
|$4.75
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$3.50
Santo’s Mexican Eatery
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|2 Pollo Asado Tacos
|$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
|5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos
|$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
|2 Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
Chula Vista Brewery
294 3rd Ave, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA
|$18.99
|Mugclub
|$70.00
|4pk Day of Infamy Cream Ale 4.5% abv
|$16.99
Groundswell Brewing Company
258 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|18" SUPREME PIZZA
|$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
|18" SWEET HEAT PIZZA
|$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Calabrian Chili, Pickled Garlic, Dried Fig, and Honey
|14" SUPREME PIZZA
|$16.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
Novo Brazil
2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Novo Burger
|$16.00
Homemade burger with cheese, Jalapeño sauce, stout bacon (Corvo Negro), onions, pickles and lettuce
Add Fries or Onion Rings
|Chicken Wings - 8 units
|$16.00
Served with cashew nut.
Choice of Buffalo sauce or Mango beer and tomatillo sauce.
|French Fries
|$10.00
The Rambler Motel
225 Bay Blvd., Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.75
Build your own breakfast Sandwich. Fresh-cracked scrambled egg with Boars Head deli meat and cheese of choice in between bread of choice.
|Martinelli's Apple Juice
|$2.25
10 oz. glass bottle
|Soda Can
|$1.50
12 oz. Soda Can
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder.
|$3.95
A delicious combination of clams, potatoes, corn, and secret spices. Available seasonally for a limited time.
|Tuna Chowder.
Not your average Tuna Chowder. Made with potatoes, carrots, celery, fresh ahi tuna & secret herbs and spices, this is truly a showstopper. Pro Tip: top it with onions, cilantro, mayo crema & serrano for a spicy kick.
|Large Ceviche Bowl.
|$16.95
Choose four (4) proteins, one flavor, and select garnishments.
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Southwestern Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Egg, Queso Fresco, Onion Strings, BBQ drizzle, and Choice of Salad Dressing
|Search Appetizer Platter
|$18.00
Chicken Tenders - Wings tossed in our own House Search Sauce - Onion Rings - Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks, House Ranch, House Marinara, and BBQ Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich
|$12.95
All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast, Search Sauce Spread, Provolone Cheese, Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles - served on a Brioche Bun with French Fries
The Balboa South
290 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Pastrami Burger
|$12.85
Thin Cut Pastrami, PICKLE, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mustard, All on a Burger
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.85
Grilled Onion, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce
|House Salad
|$7.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions. Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Ranch or House Made Zesty Aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grater Grilled Cheese
2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Avocado Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake
871 Showroom Pl Ste#102, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders (2 piece Chicken Tenders w/Fries)
|$8.00
|Deep Fried Cauliflower (Crispy Cauliflower, celery strips, Ranch Sauce/Buffalo/BBQ Sauce)
|$9.00
|Eastlake Burger w/Fries (Brioche Burger, Munster, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Garlic Aioli
|$15.00
Dolce cafe/fresh eatery
1283 third avenue, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Divorciados
|$13.50
|Los Chiilaquiles
|$12.50
|Dolce Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
|Aguachile de Camaron Verde
|$20.00
Shrimp marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
|Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
|$12.00
Stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño peppers.
The Vogue Tavern
230 Third Ave, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel SMALL
|$7.00
Bavarian Style hand twisted pretzel topped with salt and served with side of house made warm beer cheese
|Bison Burger
|$11.00
50% buffalo/50% ground pork patty, smoked gouda cheese, carmelized onions, tomato and garlic aioli
|Sausage Sandwich
|$9.00
Choice of Kielbasa, Bratwurst or Bison Sausage on either a french roll or preztel bun. Add saurkraut or fried peppers&onions
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Crunchy California Roll
|$7.39
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab;
OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame;
SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Chicken Bowl Large
|$8.19
Grilled Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$10.49
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura;
OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame;
SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
La Central Urban Grille -Beer Garden
555 Broadway, Chula Vista
El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch
2015 Birch Road Suite# 2003, Chula Vista
SEAFOOD
El Cruce+241
241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Taco de Pescado Frito
|$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
|Ceviche campechano
|$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
|Ensalada verde
|$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Pulpo a las Brasas
|$25.00
Whole charbroiled octopus with our own zarandeado sauce.
|Ceviche Karina's (Tostada)
|$7.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
|Carne Asada
|$23.00
Thin sliced rib eye cooked to perfection and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.
El Tianguis- Otay
1620 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar
2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista
Cafe 86- Chula Vista
1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
|Ube Butter Bars
|$3.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
|Upside Down Halo Halo
|$7.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
- 2