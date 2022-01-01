Chula Vista restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Chula Vista, California

Chula Vista means “Beautiful View” in Spanish and does it ever live up to its name. Home to the U.S. Olympic Training Center and the Chula Vista Marina, there is so much to explore in this piece of paradise. From whale watching to shopping, you can really work up an appetite in this city. Once you start feeling peckish, enjoy the vast selection of cuisines throughout the metro area.



Choose from Italian trattorias, Greek buffets, and authentic Indian and Nepalese fare. Once you exit off the 805 East you’ll be surrounded by bustling downtown and vibrant cuisines. You might even discover a new favorite Chinese restaurant in Chula Vista. There is a dish for every occasion, time restraint, and palate. Just search “food near me” and your next adventure awaits.



If you’re in search of a way to wind down for the evening, there are several local craft breweries to choose from downtown and nearby pizza, farm-to-table fare, and a charming bakery. Invite your friends and spend an evening touring the city of beautiful views or order delivery for a date night in. In Chula Vista, you’ve got unlimited options, so dive right in.