Chula Vista American restaurants you'll love

Go
Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Chula Vista

Santo’s Mexican Eatery image

 

Santo’s Mexican Eatery

2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Pollo Asado Tacos$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
2 Carne Asada Street Tacos$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
The Search Bar image

 

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwestern Cobb Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Egg, Queso Fresco, Onion Strings, BBQ drizzle, and Choice of Salad Dressing
Black Bean Burger$11.00
Black Bean Patty Topped with Search Sauce Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Choice of Cheese - served on a Brioche Bun with French Fries.
Tri Tip Chips$13.95
Chips topped with Tri Tip marinated in Xteca Beer, Guacamole Salsa, Cheese, Queso Fresco, Crema, Pico and Search Sauce
More about The Search Bar
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grater Grilled Cheese

2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Banner pic

 

The Vogue Tavern

230 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Po'boy Sando$12.00
Cajun fried shrimp and house made spicy slaw on a toasted french roll
Fish & Chips$12.00
Beer battered Cod fried to order with shoestring french fries, tarter sauce and lemon wedge
Bavarian Pretzel SMALL$7.00
Bavarian Style hand twisted pretzel topped with salt and served with side of house made warm beer cheese
More about The Vogue Tavern
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image

 

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar

2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Tacos

Ceviche

Carne Asada

Tostadas

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Fish Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Chula Vista to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

National City

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston