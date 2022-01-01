Chula Vista American restaurants you'll love
Santo’s Mexican Eatery
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|2 Pollo Asado Tacos
|$5.50
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Avocado Crema.
|5 Santo's Chicken Rolled Tacos
|$8.50
Shredded Chicken, Melted Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Crisp Lettuce, Crema, Pico De Gallo, & Cotija
|2 Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$6.00
Steak, onions, fresh cilantro & Avocado Crema.
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Southwestern Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Egg, Queso Fresco, Onion Strings, BBQ drizzle, and Choice of Salad Dressing
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
Black Bean Patty Topped with Search Sauce Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Choice of Cheese - served on a Brioche Bun with French Fries.
|Tri Tip Chips
|$13.95
Chips topped with Tri Tip marinated in Xteca Beer, Guacamole Salsa, Cheese, Queso Fresco, Crema, Pico and Search Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grater Grilled Cheese
2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Avocado Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
The Vogue Tavern
230 Third Ave, Chula Vista
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po'boy Sando
|$12.00
Cajun fried shrimp and house made spicy slaw on a toasted french roll
|Fish & Chips
|$12.00
Beer battered Cod fried to order with shoestring french fries, tarter sauce and lemon wedge
|Bavarian Pretzel SMALL
|$7.00
Bavarian Style hand twisted pretzel topped with salt and served with side of house made warm beer cheese
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar
2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista