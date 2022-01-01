Chula Vista brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Chula Vista

Chula Vista Brewery image

 

Chula Vista Brewery

294 3rd Ave, Chula Vista

Avg 5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Pk 16 Oz Humble IIPA$18.99
Mugclub$70.00
4pk Day of Infamy Cream Ale 4.5% abv$16.99
More about Chula Vista Brewery
Groundswell Brewing Company image

 

Groundswell Brewing Company

258 Third Avenue, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" SUPREME PIZZA$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
18" SWEET HEAT PIZZA$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Calabrian Chili, Pickled Garlic, Dried Fig, and Honey
14" SUPREME PIZZA$16.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
More about Groundswell Brewing Company
Novo Brazil image

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Novo Burger$16.00
Homemade burger with cheese, Jalapeño sauce, stout bacon (Corvo Negro), onions, pickles and lettuce
Add Fries or Onion Rings
Chicken Wings - 8 units$16.00
Served with cashew nut.
Choice of Buffalo sauce or Mango beer and tomatillo sauce.
French Fries$10.00
More about Novo Brazil

