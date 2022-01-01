Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Al pastor tacos in
Chula Vista
/
Chula Vista
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Chula Vista restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
No reviews yet
Al Pastor Taco (1)
$7.00
Marinated pork, grilled pineapple, cilantro & spicy guacamole in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Taco Lounge
1970 Avenida Escaya Suite 105, Chula Vista
No reviews yet
Taco Al Pastor
$3.09
More about Taco Lounge
