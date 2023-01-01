Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Cafe 86 - Chula Vista - Cafe 86 - Chula Vista

1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.25
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86 - Chula Vista - Cafe 86 - Chula Vista
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image

 

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar at Millenia Otay Ranch - 2040 Birch road suite 103

2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding No Ice Cream$9.00
More about Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar at Millenia Otay Ranch - 2040 Birch road suite 103

