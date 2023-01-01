Bread pudding in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve bread pudding
Cafe 86 - Chula Vista - Cafe 86 - Chula Vista
1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.25
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.