Ceviche in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve ceviche
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Fish Ceviche Tostadas
|$5.00
|lb ceviche fish
|$24.00
|Diabla Ceviche Tostadas
|$6.75
More about Ceviche Craft
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
|Mini Ceviche Bowl
|$9.95
Mini Version of the Ceviche Bowl
|Medium Ceviche Locos
|$15.95
Build your own ceviche locos with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.
|Small Ceviche Bowl
|$14.95
Build your own ceviche bowl with 2 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served with 2 artisanal tostadas.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona Ines.
More about El Cruce+241
SEAFOOD
El Cruce+241
241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista
|Ceviche campechano
|$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
|Ceviche de pescado
|$15.00
Serves 2 people. Fish ceviche, tomatillo salsa, shallots, fresh tomatillo and chiles
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona Ines.
|Tostada Ceviche Dona Ines
|$8.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.