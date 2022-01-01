Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve ceviche

TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Ceviche Tostadas$5.00
lb ceviche fish$24.00
Diabla Ceviche Tostadas$6.75
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Ceviche Bowl$9.95
Mini Version of the Ceviche Bowl
Medium Ceviche Locos$15.95
Build your own ceviche locos with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.
Small Ceviche Bowl$14.95
Build your own ceviche bowl with 2 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served with 2 artisanal tostadas.
More about Ceviche Craft
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Ceviche Trio$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona Ines.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Ceviche campechano image

SEAFOOD

El Cruce+241

241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche campechano$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
Ceviche de pescado$15.00
Serves 2 people. Fish ceviche, tomatillo salsa, shallots, fresh tomatillo and chiles
More about El Cruce+241
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Trio$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona Ines.
Tostada Ceviche Dona Ines$8.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood

