Chimichangas in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Hector's Mariscos - Broadway
Hector's Mariscos - Broadway
1177 Broadway, Chula Vista
|Chimichanga Mix
|$18.95
Shrimp, scallops & crab fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
More about Hector’s Mariscos - Eastlake
Hector’s Mariscos - Eastlake
2305 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista
|Chimichanga de Camaron
|$18.95
Shrimp fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
|Chimichanga Mix
|$18.95
