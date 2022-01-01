Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants that serve chimichangas

Hector's Mariscos - Broadway

1177 Broadway, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga Mix$18.95
Shrimp, scallops & crab fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
More about Hector's Mariscos - Broadway
Hector’s Mariscos - Eastlake

2305 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga de Camaron$18.95
Shrimp fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Chimichanga Mix$18.95
Shrimp, scallops & crab fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
More about Hector’s Mariscos - Eastlake

