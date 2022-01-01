Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Chula Vista
/
Chula Vista
/
Chips And Salsa
Chula Vista restaurants that serve chips and salsa
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
Avg 4
(42 reviews)
Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole
$10.50
Freshly Made Chips, House-Made Salsa and House-Made Guacamole
More about The Search Bar
Hector’s Mariscos
2305 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$2.50
More about Hector’s Mariscos
Browse other tasty dishes in Chula Vista
Lobsters
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Leche Cake
French Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Chorizo Burritos
Cookies
Fish Burritos
More near Chula Vista to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(699 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(699 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(871 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1633 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston