Chips and salsa in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve chips and salsa

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole$10.50
Freshly Made Chips, House-Made Salsa and House-Made Guacamole
Hector’s Mariscos

2305 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$2.50
