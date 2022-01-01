Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Chula Vista

Go
Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Chula Vista restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Novo Brazil image

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Molten Cake BIRTHDAY
More about Novo Brazil
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake$4.95
An ooey-gooey gluten free & flourless Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake . Served with Vanilla Ice Cream 🤩
More about Ceviche Craft

Browse other tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Clam Chowder

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Eel

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Chula Vista to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston