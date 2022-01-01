Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Chula Vista
/
Chula Vista
/
Chocolate Cake
Chula Vista restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Novo Brazil
2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista
Avg 4
(453 reviews)
Chocolate Molten Cake BIRTHDAY
More about Novo Brazil
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
Avg 4.6
(623 reviews)
Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake
$4.95
An ooey-gooey gluten free & flourless Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake . Served with Vanilla Ice Cream 🤩
More about Ceviche Craft
