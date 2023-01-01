Curry in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve curry
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Curry Chicken
|$14.99
More about Authentic Jamaican Food - 3188 Via Ponte Tresa
Authentic Jamaican Food - 3188 Via Ponte Tresa
3188 Via Ponte Tresa, Chula Vista
|Curried Goat Platter
|$15.00
Seasoned with high quality curry, cooked to perfection with potatoes, scallion, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, garlic and thyme. Served with a side of rice and peas, seasonal vegetables and fried plantains.