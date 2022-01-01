Eel in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve eel
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Bento & Noodles Eastlake
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista
|Eel Roll
|$9.79
IN: Cucumber, Eel, Avocado;
OUT: Sesame
|Eel Handroll
|$7.79
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Eel, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
|Eel Sushi
|$6.89
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Eel Sushi
|$6.49
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
|Eel Handroll
|$7.39
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Eel, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
|Side of Eel Sauce
|$1.69