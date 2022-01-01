Eel in Chula Vista

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chula Vista restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento & Noodles Eastlake

2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista

Avg 3.7 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Roll$9.79
IN: Cucumber, Eel, Avocado;
OUT: Sesame
Eel Handroll$7.79
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Eel, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Eel Sushi$6.89
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
Item pic

 

CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Sushi$6.49
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Eel Handroll$7.39
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Eel, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Side of Eel Sauce$1.69
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

Map

